Comedian Tom Segura Roasts ‘Losers’ Complaining Online

Tom Segura doesn’t have much patience for snowflakes and complainers.

As we all know, complaining about your status in life has pretty much become the Olympics online. So many people are racing to win the gold medal when it comes to victimhood. Everyone is offended, it’s always someone else’s fault for their lot in life and few people want to take responsibility.

Well, Segura has had enough and he doesn’t want to hear complainers when it comes to being more successful than random internet trolls.

Tom Segura rips people with a loser mentality.

“You’re in control of your own situation and your own feelings. So don’t put it on me that you feel bad that I have something that … ‘Oh, but I’m struggling with rent this month!’ Figure it the f*ck out. Don’t make my life a problem for your life. If you don’t like it, guess what? You’re not going to be able to control things people talk about. People are going to talk about things that you don’t have for the rest of your f*cking life,” the famous comedian riffed on his podcast while talking about people jealous of others possessions and accomplishments.

He further added, “Here’s the thing, if you’re still mad about this, just know it’s your mindset, and you’re thinking like a f*cking loser, but you don’t have to. You can change the way you think, but you have to accept the way you’re thinking right now is not going to get you anywhere. You’re being bitter, you’re being petty, you’re insecure, you’re not confident.”

Don't be a loser… pic.twitter.com/HlwpbPI4m2 — Tom Segura AKA Mr. Ladybug (@tomsegura) December 12, 2022

Tom Segura is 100% correct.

Somebody had to say it. Somebody just had to come out and say it. Props to Segura for being that guy. There’s simply no excuse for being envious of other people being successful or not having the same items as some people.

Does playing the “Keeping up with the Joneses” ever end well? Even if you get equally as wealthy, you’re almost certainly going to be bitter and disappointed.

Tom Segura mocks people with loser mentalities.

If you want something, just work for it. Formulate a plan, roadmap it out and get to work. That’s what America is all about. That’s the attitude that won WWII and put a man on the moon. In this country, we appreciate innovators and those who grind it out.

The USA definitely doesn’t respect or idolize lazy people who just hop on social media to complain.

Comedian Tom Segura roasted people who are envious and think like losers.

If you’re not happy with your position in life, find a way to change it. Don’t just complain. It’s truly that simple. It needs to be said a lot more often, but at least Tom Segura got the ball rolling.