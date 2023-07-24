Comedian Tom Segura Unapologetic For Making Jokes People Might Not Like

Videos by OutKick

Tom Segura couldn’t care less if you don’t like his jokes.

In fact, the popular comedian and “2 Bears, 1 Cave” thinks pushing the limits and poking fun at things that should be off-limits is something all comedians should have in their soul.

If you don’t like it, that’s on you. He’s not changing.

Tom Segura encourages pushing the limits with comedy. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

“Yeah, sometimes, yeah,” Segura told “CBS Saturday Morning” when asked if the jokes he likes to make are “sometimes the wrong thing to say.”

“It’s fun to find a funny thing in something that people go, ‘That’s not something to joke about.’ I think every comedian has at least some of that in them where it’s, like, always fun to poke a little bit,” the famous comedian further explained.

If there's a way to be heard, comedian Tom Segura has probably made use of it. From stand-up comedy to film and TV projects to podcasting and a book. @Mistahwax caught up with @tomsegura. pic.twitter.com/ajY7TUvLpC — CBS Saturday Morning (@cbssaturday) July 22, 2023

Tom Segura has the correct outlook on comedy.

It’s always great to hear a comedian not cower or back down. The entire purpose of comedy is that it’s supposed to be edgy, push the limits and make people laugh. That’s the point.

Unfortunately, lots of comedy has become unbelievably sanitized and vanilla because people are scared of the woke mob.

People are so scared of saying the wrong and facing backlash that comedy has become very safe. That’s boring. It’s incredibly boring.

Gone are the days of most comedy being ruthless. Now, it’s few and far between, but there is some good news. Those willing to keep everything on the table are crushing it.

Dave Chappelle, Tom Segura, Tim Dillon, Bill Burr, Andrew Schultz and a few others are all insanely popular for one simple reason:

They just don’t care about anything other than making people laugh.

Tom Segura is an incredibly popular comedian. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

People respond by engaging with their content, buying tickets, watching their specials, downloading their podcasts and all that translates to money in their pockets.

Being funny and edgy translates to making money. Unfortunately, most people are still too scared to even try.

Props to Segura for viewing comedy the way it should be. This is also a great time to remember an all-time awesome Segura rant. Take it away!