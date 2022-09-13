Nebraska Legend Tom Osborne Names Two Factors That Led To Scott Frost’s Firing

The dumpster fire that was the Scott Frost era in Nebraska is officially over. Following the Cornhuskers’ loss to Georgia Southern — their second embarrassing loss of the season — Frost was officially let go. Tom Osborne, the legendary head coach of Nebraska in the day, thinks two factors played a huge role in Frost’s failure.

Osborne led Nebraska to three national titles in 1994, 1995, and 1997. When Osborne talks, people in Lincoln listen, and he had some interesting comments regarding Frost’s firing.

Osborne pinned the blame more on the lack of talent at Nebraska and the pandemic.

“I feel really bad about Scott,” Osborne told KETV in Omaha. “He had a lot of things going for him in Central Florida and then maybe he didn’t have the best talent when he got here, and then the pandemic. He probably had more bad bounces than good bounces, but he’s a good coach and a good person.”

Nebraska fans may be the most loyal in all of sports. Memorial Stadium sold out for the 383rd straight game for the team’s 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday, but no logical fan is going to buy putting the blame on the pandemic.

Scott Frost was terrible from the moment he took the job in 2018. His most successful season came in 2019 when the Huskers won five games. This experiment was a failure three years ago and Nebraska finally recognized that by firing a man with an overall record of 16-31.

Now the question becomes ‘What’s next for Nebraska?’

This is the year 2022, not 1992, and Nebraska is not an attractive job. Fan expectations are going to be miles beyond realistic expectations for the team’s next head coach. Nebraska doesn’t produce talent as other states do in recruiting, and you add that to a losing culture and you have a complete mess.