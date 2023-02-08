Tom Jones Song ‘Delilah’ Banned By Welsh Rugby Union For Being ‘Problematic’

Videos by OutKick

Don’t expect to hear Welsh singer Sir Tom Jones’ hit song “Delilah” sung at Rugby matches in his native Wales. The song has been banned because critics think it’s “problematic.”

Fine. Then may I suggest that they replace it with Jones’ song “Sex Bomb,” or is a song with the words “sex” and “bomb” also an issue?

Unfortunately, this sort of thing is not unusual …

…get it? Like the Tom Jones song? Alright.

“Delilah” had become an unofficial anthem sung by Welsh rugby fans. Jones’ 1968 hit song tells the story of a woman who is murdered by her jealous partner. For that reason, the tune has been cut from international rugby matches played at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

“‘Delilah’ will not feature on the playlist for choirs for rugby internationals at Principality Stadium,” a spokesperson for the stadium said.

“The WRU (Welsh Rugby Union) condemns domestic violence of any kind. We have previously sought advice from subject matter experts on the issue of censoring the song and we are respectfully aware that it is problematic and upsetting to some supporters because of its subject matter.”

The key here is “some” supporters. Others have no problem with it, because they know it’s a song about a fictional incident and not trivializing or advocating for domestic violence of any kind. We call these people “rational adults.”

Jones Will Play In Cardiff Later This Year

The WRU has reportedly asked groups to not sing the song for years. Now, with an official ban in place, some Welsh supporters are fighting back. One pub even reportedly announced plans to play it loud and on a loop.

Coincidentally, smack dab in the middle of the controversy, 82-year-old Sir Tom Jones himself announced his first headlining show in Cardiff in two decades.

WALES…I’ll see you in July! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏰🙌

Tickets on sale Friday 9am https://t.co/S0KQODZ2bb pic.twitter.com/ShRdAjjPN9 — Tom Jones (@RealSirTomJones) February 7, 2023

You’ve got to think he’ll bust out all the hits for that show. When he plays “Delilah” it’ll get a huge ovation for sure. That’s how this sort of thing usually goes down.

