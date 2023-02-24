Videos by OutKick

Tom Izzo is not happy with the Big Ten Conference. The head basketball coach at Michigan State does not understand why the powers that be have yet to reschedule a game that was postponed last week.

The Spartans were supposed to host the Minnesota Golden Gophers in East Lansing last Wednesday, Feb. 15. However, after a tragic on-campus shooting killed three students and injured five others on the Monday prior, the university closed for a week.

All on-campus activities were cancelled for 48 hours, including the basketball game.

All campus activities are canceled for 48 hours, including athletics, classes, and all campus-related activities. Please DO NOT come to campus tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/yqRLqMkyUL — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

Although it was the right decision to not play, it creates a predicament with scheduling. Michigan State is currently 17-10 with just three games left to play in the regular season.

Izzo understands that while his team is currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament, having the chance to add an additional win over Minnesota could help boost its resume. He wants to play the game, but time is running out.

The Big Ten Conference tournament is set to begin on March 8th, four days after the Spartans close out their regular season at home. There isn’t much of an opportunity to get on the court against the Gophers.

That’s why Izzo is frustrated.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is disappointed that there is no clarity from the Big Ten on the postponed game against Minnesota pic.twitter.com/nOaAFeZ0AR — Larry Lage (@LarryLage) February 23, 2023

The 68-year-old Basketball Hall of Famer doesn’t understand why the Big Ten is dragging its feet. He isn’t so sure that the Minnesota game will get made up.

In the last 10 days since this has happened, I’ve had a lot of things on my plate, one is not to be the commissioner or the head of the Big Ten or the scheduling man or any of those people. So yeah, I’m a little frustrated. Next question. — Tom Izzo

As things currently stand, Michigan State will return to the court at Iowa on Saturday. Minnesota will play at Nebraska at the same time.

The Spartans will then play at Nebraska on Tuesday. The Gophers will host Rutgers on Thursday.

Michigan State will return home that next Saturday. Minnesota will play at home that next Sunday.

Three days after that, the Big Ten Tournament will begin.

It doesn’t seem like there is much time to get last Wednesday’s game back on the calendar. Izzo isn’t pleased.