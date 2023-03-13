Tom Hoge Cements Himself As A Golf Legend, Flies Coach After Winning $1.5 Million At The Players

Videos by OutKick

While Tom Hoge may not have won The Players he had every reason to celebrate after tying for third at TPC Sawgrass. His celebration did not include flying privately after his record-breaking weekend.

Hoge made the cut on the number at The Players after shooting 78-68 on Thursday and Friday. He wasn’t content on finishing toward the back of the pack of those players who made the weekend, however, and shot a course-record 62 on Saturday.

Nothing quite like shooting 78 in the first round and besting that number by 16 shots just 48 hours later.

Sunday’s final was less eventful for Hoge as he posted a 2-under 70. That was all he needed to cash in on a $1.475 million check. He didn’t let that big payday get into his head, however.

Golf writer Doug Ferguson shared a tweet predicting that Hoge would still be flying coach back home to Fort Worth, Texas after the weekend.

Ferguson didn’t even tag Hoge. But he saw the tweet and replied with a picture of him sitting in seat 21C on what appears to be a Southwest flight.

Following his third round 62, Hoge told GOLF that he actually had booked a flight back home for Friday after Thursday’s bad round, but was quick to cancel it after making it to the weekend.

While it may shock some of you to know that I myself, a sports writer, have never received a $1.5 million check, I think I still have the right to say that this is a veteran move from Hoge.

Why would you blow tens of thousands of dollars on a private jet to fly home? Hoge perceives himself as a man of the people and by God he’s living that man of the people life to the fullest.

