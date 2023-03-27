Tom Herman Rocks Air Guitar During FAU’s Epic Elite Eight Win

Videos by OutKick

FAU football coach Tom Herman was feeling himself while watching the Owls punch a ticket to the Final Four.

The Owls did the unthinkable over the weekend and advanced to the Final Four as a nine seed after beating Kansas State 79-76. It was one of the best games of the NCAA Tournament, and the Final Four will now feature two mid-major schools – San Diego State being the other.

FAU beat Kansas State to advance to the Final Four. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Well, while the Owls were putting in work up in New York City, Tom Herman was in attendance and enjoying himself.

He was spotted rocking out with the band playing air guitar. The whole program was apparently vibing Saturday against KSU.

FAU is a great tournament story.

The Owls have taken March Madness by storm, and it’s been so much fun to watch. You simply don’t get to see stuff like this in college football.

In college football, the same five or six teams seemingly rotate in and out of the four College Football Playoff spots.

Will FAU beat SDSU? (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

In college basketball, all bets are off. You never know what might happen. The Final Four this year is Miami, FAU, SDSU and UConn. It’s a nine seed, two five seeds and a four seed.

FAU as the lowest seed is the biggest surprise, and that’s what makes the Owls so much fun. Clearly, Tom Herman was also enjoying himself.

Nobody breaks out the air guitar unless they’re having a good time. That’s just a fact of life, and now, he can keep playing until at least this Saturday.

FAU punched a ticket to the Final Four. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Fans will find out Saturday whether the FAU story ends in the Final Four or if there’s a spot waiting in the national title game. Either way, the Owls should be incredibly proud. It’s been a very fun ride, and Tom Herman rocking an air guitar was just a minor moment to remind us all how awesome March is.