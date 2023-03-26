Florida Atlantic Dances On Kansas State Grave By Trolling Wildcats With Lil Baby Dance After March Madness Upset

Videos by OutKick

Florida Atlantic basketball has lost just three games all season. The Owls are 35-3 and on their way to the Final Four as a No. 9 seed after a win over the No. 3 seed on Saturday night.

One of their three losses came against Ole Miss, UAB and Middle Tennessee, which makes the Rebels, Blazers and Blue Raiders Final Four participants by transitive property. Congratulations to them.

But this is about FAU, which is led by 46-year-old head coach Dusty May in his fifth year at the helm. The Owls took down eight-seed Memphis for its first NCAA Tournament win in program history and then beat 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson, four-seed Tennessee and three-seed Kansas State to be one of the last four teams still dancing. Literally.

Following their win over the Wildcats, the ‘Beach Boys’ (as they’re being called by some) were rowdy. They got after it in the locker room.

FAU danced all over Kansas State’s grave.

Jerome Tang, in his first year as head coach in Manhattan, started a new locker room tradition during March Madness that swept the nation. He and the Wildcats listened to Lil Baby’s ‘Low Down’ before and after every game to get the vibes right.

By the time that Kansas State reached the Elite Eight, the entire nation was clapping along.

Well, now that the script has flipped, it was FAU that was turning up as its opponents were silent in defeat. The Owls hit play on the boombox and turned Lil Baby up to 12.

Just as the Wildcats had done all postseason, they were clapping to the beat and vibing out.

The Owls are vibin’ to Lil Baby after knocking off K-State 👀#MarchMadness @FAUMBB pic.twitter.com/MFAGW0AJfp — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 26, 2023

Credit to FAU— the troll was well-deserved. But it might have been a bit awkward when their dance party was interrupted by Tang, who went out of his way to congratulate May’s team on the win.

The Owls will play either the Creighton Bluejays or San Diego State Aztecs in the Final Four.