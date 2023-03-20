Videos by OutKick

Tom Herman’s tenure at Texas did not live up to the expectation of success in Austin. The Longhorns did not have a losing season in his four years with the program, but won more than eight games just once.

Herman played in four bowl games, and won all four. However, that timeframe included two appearances in the Alamo Bowl and one in the Texas Bowl.

That ain’t gonna cut it for a flagship university in the Lone Star State!

Before things took a nose dive toward mediocrity, Herman and his team found some momentum at the end of his first year that peaked with a strong finish to reach the Texas Bowl. And then, in the bowl game, Texas stomped Missouri and won by 17.

The Tigers were quarterbacked by Drew Lock, who threw a touchdown late in the game and cut into the deficit. To celebrate, he strapped on an imaginary backpack.

Not long thereafter, the Longhorns sealed the win with an interception. Herman and Sam Ehlinger proceeded to mock Lock in a now-infamous celebration of their own.

ICYMI: Texas coach Tom Herman appeared to mock Mizzouri QB Drew Lock's TD dance after the Longhorns iced their bowl win. pic.twitter.com/QGEIlIExBg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 28, 2017

Lock, despite the loss, did not dwell in the negative. Instead, he chose to focus on the fact that he got Texas’ attention at a program like Mizzou.

They showed us a video at our luncheon (Tuesday) and it was all highlights of old Texas. […] The saying was, ‘We are Texas.’ You can look at it like this is a pretty big program. And when the head coach is mocking your dance move you must be doing something right. You’re not a nobody. You’re definitely doing something that’s catching other people’s attention. When you think about, ‘We are Texas,’ and ‘We are the amazing program we’ve always been,’ and the head coach is doing that, I’m going to walk with my head high and a little chip on my shoulder when that happened. — Drew Lock in 2017, via KMIZ/ABC17

Now, just over five years later, Herman is the head coach at FAU. Lock is the backup for the Seahawks.

While training in Florida during the offseason, the latter stopped by to visit the former at spring practice. They squashed the beef!

Lock and Herman have moved past the Texas Bowl. Neither of them are at the same stage of their careers, and the past is now in the past.

The 2023 photo — including Herman’s dip/Zyn can — would have blown minds back in 2017. Imagine trying to explain that Herman is now at Florida Atlantic and is hanging out with Lock.

Life moves pretty fast if you don’t stop and look around every once in awhile! Next thing you know, the head coach at Texas is at FAU, kicking it with the quarterback he once mocked.