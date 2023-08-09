Tom Hanks Goes After Oakland A’s Ownership: “Damn Them All To Hell”

Videos by OutKick

Count Tom Hanks among those frustrated with the Oakland A’s impending move to Las Vegas.

Hanks was recently doing promotion for his new book, “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece” and was asked about the sports situation in Oakland. Being born in the Bay Area, the Raiders, Warriors and now A’s situations have all hit close to home.

And it’s clear from his response that Hanks isn’t happy about what’s happened to sports in the East Bay.

“We’ve lost the Raiders,” Hanks said. “The Warriors moved to San Francisco, and now they’re going to take the A’s out of Oakland. Damn them all to hell.”

I asked Tom Hanks if he would buy the A’s to keep them in Oakland… pic.twitter.com/fhMU2y7v0H — Mike Ono (@skoshi_tiger) June 14, 2023

Hanks also referred to A’s fans as “the greatest fans in all of baseball,” before addressing more pertinent speculation.

The question posed to Hanks primarily wondered if he’d pursue the same route as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney did with the Wrexham soccer team in England. Especially considering he worked at the Coliseum as a teenager.

He shook his head and said, “I haven’t done that well, guys,” an extremely understandable answer.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – MAY 26: Two baseball fans watch the Oakland Athletics play the Texas Rangers in front of a small crowd at RingCentral Coliseum on May 26, 2022 in Oakland, California. The Athletics have the lowest attendance of all 30 Major League Baseball (MLB) as well as the league’s lowest single game attendance for a May 2nd game that only drew 2,488 fans. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Tom Hanks Not Coming To The A’s Rescue

Current A’s owner John Fisher has not shown any indication he’s willing to sell the team. Despite multiple “reverse boycotts” and coordinated efforts to pressure him into staying or selling.

In fact, he’s taken advantage of fans’ efforts, raising prices specifically for protest games.

Even if Fisher wanted to sell, the price for a Major League franchise would be well over a billion dollars. Obviously Hanks would have to put together an ownership group, something he’s clearly not inclined to do.

But he is putting a voice to the frustration many Oakland-based fans feel. Through little fault of their own, the Raiders and now A’s are heading to Las Vegas. And while the Warriors are just across the bay, their move removed a bit of Oakland history.

Instead of finding ways to invest in the East Bay community and build new facilities, owners have chased the public funding available to them elsewhere. As they have every right to do.

But for Hanks and many other A’s fans, they have every right to voice their frustrations with what’s been an infuriating process.