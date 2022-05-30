in MLB

Tom Hallion, MLB Ump, Strikes Again: Drops F-Bomb On Hot Mic

Memorial Day isn’t the holiday weekend that’s known for fireworks, but that didn’t stop MLB umpire Tom Hallion from setting off an F-bomb.

During Sunday’s Rangers-Athletics game, the combination of a play at the plate and a hot mic left viewers at home with some unexpected 7th inning fireworks.

“Once I send it to New York it’s their f*cking call,” Hallion said to the Texas dugout in the now viral moment.

Bombs away in the video below.

Hallion’s colorful language was used in an effort to let Rangers manager Chris Woodward know that any complaints surrounding the ump’s “out” call should be directed towards MLB’s replay offices in New York, and not at blue.

Oddly enough, this wasn’t Hallion’s first time being caught on a hot mic. Less than a week ago the home plate ump was front and center in Arizona letting out an “Ah, son of a bitch,” for those awaiting his call.

Though the unintentional mic’d up cuss words are still relatively new to Hallion, he’s no stranger to on-field attention. An MLB ump for nearly three decades, Hallion’s enthusiastic punch outs are reminiscent of Enrico Pallazzo.

Hallion’s verbal and physical theatrics are a welcomed addition to the often monotonous MLB season. Pallazzo likely agrees.

 

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF

Enrico PallazzoFeature postTexas RangersTom Hallion

Written by Anthony Farris

Anthony is a former high school basketball intramural champion who played a leading role in creating two offspring. He spends his weekends hoping for an MTV Rock N' Jock revival.

Follow him on twitter @OhioAF

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here