Tom Hallion, MLB Ump, Strikes Again: Drops F-Bomb On Hot Mic

Memorial Day isn’t the holiday weekend that’s known for fireworks, but that didn’t stop MLB umpire Tom Hallion from setting off an F-bomb.

During Sunday’s Rangers-Athletics game, the combination of a play at the plate and a hot mic left viewers at home with some unexpected 7th inning fireworks.

“Once I send it to New York it’s their f*cking call,” Hallion said to the Texas dugout in the now viral moment.

Bombs away in the video below.

"Once I send it to New York it's their fucking call" Love when the ump has a hot mic pic.twitter.com/RZUCPB9Lzc — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 29, 2022

Hallion’s colorful language was used in an effort to let Rangers manager Chris Woodward know that any complaints surrounding the ump’s “out” call should be directed towards MLB’s replay offices in New York, and not at blue.

Oddly enough, this wasn’t Hallion’s first time being caught on a hot mic. Less than a week ago the home plate ump was front and center in Arizona letting out an “Ah, son of a bitch,” for those awaiting his call.

Though the unintentional mic’d up cuss words are still relatively new to Hallion, he’s no stranger to on-field attention. An MLB ump for nearly three decades, Hallion’s enthusiastic punch outs are reminiscent of Enrico Pallazzo.

Tom Hallion’s strike zone hasn’t been great tonight but his strikeout calls sure have been pic.twitter.com/fPixrDm72z — Brent Maguire (@bmags94) April 18, 2021

Approach every day with the ferocity of home plate ump Tom Hallion ringing hitters up pic.twitter.com/seSNWpoVWc — Sox Lunch (@Soxlunch) April 30, 2019

Hallion’s verbal and physical theatrics are a welcomed addition to the often monotonous MLB season. Pallazzo likely agrees.

