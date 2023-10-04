Tom Glavine On Trevor Bauer Ordeal: ‘I Would Not Want To Be Playing Any Professional Sport In Today’s World’

Videos by OutKick

Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine spoke with OutKick’s Dan Dakich on the latest episode of Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich, and the two discussed the latest in the Trevor Bauer situation.

Bauer was accused of sexual assault and recently shared new details that bring the original claims into question. In light of this, Dakich asked Glavine whether Bauer had been treated unfairly by Major League Baseball.

“You know, it’s a good question,” Glavine said. “And it’s one that I struggle with. I don’t know enough of the details of Trevor’s situation to say emphatically yes, one way or the other, they did the right thing or did the wrong thing.”

While the former Braves and Mets pitcher reiterated not being totally up to date with everything happening in Bauer’s situation, he said the handling of it needs to be addressed.

“In a case like with Trevor, where, you know, you find out that there was no wrongdoing. Well, that’s that’s essentially a three-year suspension that he’s not getting back. He can’t get that time back. He can’t go back in time and put in and be three years younger and play,” Glavine said. “So you know, I think, I think there needs to be a little bit of a conversation about, you know, how we handle these things.”

The former 69th overall pick of the 1984 NHL Entry Draft (people forget that. 69th overall pick by the Los Angeles Kings ahead of Brett Hull and Luc Robitaille) said there is always a chance that someone accused may prove to be innocent.

“I’m not sitting here and suggesting that I know the answer. But I just feel for guys, when they, when they get into a situation like that.”

Glavine also talked about whether he thinks Bauer will ever find himself back in the Majors.

When all this went down, he was one of the better pitchers in baseball,” the Hall of Famer said.” So, assuming he’s healthy and still able to pitch at that level, I would think somebody would be interested in taking a flyer on him and see if he can go out there and help their team.”

However, he noted that there will still be some baggage a prospective team will need to be ready to face.

“It’s gonna have to be a team that’s prepared, like you said, to take on the court of public opinion. Because even though nothing’s happened in this situation, there’s still going to be people that think that, ‘Well you shouldn’t have a player like him,’ just simply because he was accused of something.'”

Things were a bit different when Tom Glavine was playing in Major League Baseball. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Glavine Talked About How Times Have Changed Since He Was In The Big Leagues

Tom Glavine’s final Major League appearance came in 2008. That’s not too long ago, but the world has changed immensely since he decided to call it a career.

“I’ve said it more than once. I would not want to be playing any professional sport in today’s world. Listen, the money’s great. It always gets better every generation. But the things that guys have to deal with today, it’s off the charts,” Gkavine said.

“I mean, you can’t go anywhere without somebody having a camera. You can’t go anywhere without somebody videotaping. It’s getting to be more and more where you can’t go out places without people knowing who you are, and they’re trying to goad you into a situation that gets you in trouble.”

Glavine said that in his day it was possible to go out after a game, grab a beer, and steer clear of trouble. That is becoming increasingly difficult for the modern pro athlete.

He mentioned that a lot of attempts to get athletes in trouble are premeditated. As such, a lot of today’s players don’t go out much and all. Instead, they stay sequestered in their hotel rooms.

“So I think that’s why you see a lot of guys it’s played today, they never do anything. They never leave their hotel rooms. They are out in public and I can’t say that I blame them.”

