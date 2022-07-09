Tom Cruise Checks Out Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

The Championships at Wimbledon are coming to a close, with the final of the women’s singles tournament taking place on Saturday.

Wimbledon always attracts an illustrious crowd, and this year’s been no exception.

Kate Middleton attended Saturday’s match and at least for one other famous patron was apparently a bigger draw than the game itself.

Tom Cruise, fresh off the record-breaking success of Top Gun: Maverick, also attended the competition and was spotted staring at the Duchess of Cambridge:

Cruise, sitting a few rows back, appeared to sit up to get a closer look at the 40-year old Middleton.

This wasn’t their first interaction; just a few months ago at the London premiere of the latest Top Gun, he helped her up the stairs next to her husband Prince William.

On the court, Saturday’s match concluded with the 23rd ranked Elena Rybakina winning her first ever Wimbledon title over Ons Jabeur:

Usually when out in public celebrities are the ones being stared at, but at least for a few minutes at Wimbledon on Saturday, one of the world’s most famous actors was the one doing the staring.