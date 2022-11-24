Tom Brady’s Son Throws Passes At Bucs Practice

Who knows how many more seasons Tom Brady has in him, but when he does decide to hang ’em up, his son, Jack, could be right behind him.

The 15-year-old got the chance to run a few drills at Buccaneers practice while his old man looked on.

Looks like the Bucs have an extra QB at practice for Thanksgiving week. Tom Brady's son Jack is on hand in Tampa to give dad a little help. Could be called for roughing the passer with the bear-hug. @buccaneers @tombrady @wfla pic.twitter.com/L9Szuu3cjb — Bob Hansen (@WFLAHansen) November 23, 2022

The younger Brady plays high school football, and while he plays a little bit of quarterback, his main position is free safety.

Jack certainly looks like he’s seen enough of his dad under center to know what he’s doing, even if he spends more of his time trying to pick off passes than completing them.

Hard to imagine a high school coach hitting the lottery by getting Tom Brad’s kid on their roster and not convincing him to take a few snaps.

It seems like Brady enjoyed having his son on hand.

This wasn’t the first time Jack has sat in on Bucs’ practice. He did it last year during training camp, and old man Brady talked about how much it meant to him.

“It’s the best,” Pops Brady said. “I had him out here for training camp last year, which was amazing for a dad. It was pretty special. As much as I can be around him, the better it is.”

The Bucs are gearing up for a trip to Cleveland and a Sunday meeting with the 3-7 Browns.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle