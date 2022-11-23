Tom Brady Says He Wants To Be ‘The Best Dad’

Tom Brady has been through a lot this season. A divorce, an up-and-down season and models practically throwing themselves at him.

Through it all, Brady says he wants to be the best dad he can be to his three kids.

The Bucs quarterback was holding court on his Sirius XM show, Let’s Go!, and talked about Thanksgiving and family.

“I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving, it’s always time for family,” he said. “When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable. You know what I mean?”

“It’s just, I’m here in my 23rd season, looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving, and obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career,” Brady continued.

“I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be.”

Tom Brady celebrates with his kids after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Brady And Bündchen Have Talked About Focusing On Their Kids In The Past

How does a 7-time Super Bowl champ go about doing that? I don’t know, but if he’s like most divorced dads, it’ll involve lots of trips to Tampa area batting cages and go-kart tracks.

Brady has three kids, two of them with his ex-wife supermodel Gisele Bündchen. He also has an older son that he had with actress Bridget Moynahan.

The Brady-Bündch called it in October after 13 years of marriage. At the time, Brady wrote about the former couple keeping their focus on their kids.

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve,” he wrote on Instagram last month.

