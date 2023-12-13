Tom Brady To Get To Get The Roast Treatment Next Year

Videos by OutKick

Tom Brady is going to be receiving one of our nation’s highest honors: he will be the subject of an upcoming roast.

It was announced a while back that Brady would be on the receiving end of a roast, but now we know when and where it will be.

Netflix revealed that Brady’s roasting will be called G.R.O.A.T.: The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. It will take place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The event will be part of the larger, 11-day Netflix Is A Joke Fest which features all kinds of performances from some of the biggest names in comedy, as well as others names they’re saying are big names, but you’ve probably never heard of.

The dais will be comprised of some of Brady’s “famous friends and frenemies.” While they didn’t reveal exactly who that will be. Although, I’m sure we all have some guesses.

Maybe a surprise Antonio Brown cameo? No, Netflix wouldn’t be that crazy… although it would certainly get people to tune in.

What Is A Roast Without Jeff Ross?

The only person announced for the event is the Roastmaster General himself, Jeff Ross. That’s because if you know anything about celebrity roasts over the last two decades or so, Jeff Ross must be involved. That’s just the unwritten rule of roasts.

Oddly enough, this won’t be the first time Brady will be the butt of a roast joke. At the Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe, Peyton Manning dropped a Deflategate joke.

Maybe we’ll see another Manning appearance in May?

I wish the likes of Greg Giraldo and Patrice O’Neal were still with us for an event like this. Celebrity roasts have really lost a step in the last ten years or so. Maybe that has something to do with the rise of political correctness. Maybe everyone is just too soft. I mean, people were tougher back in the ’70s when roasts were in their heyday with Dean Martin and Co.

Maybe an event like this can get the pendulum to swing back the other way?

Probably not, but maybe.

While that’s going to be one of the hottest tickets at the Netflix Is A Joke Fest (that’s way too wordy, by the way. Call it ‘FlixFest. You’re welcome), there will be some other big performers. Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, Shane Gillis, and Tim Robinson are among the more than 300 performers scheduled for the festival.

