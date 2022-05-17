Three-Time Super Bowl-Losing QB Tom Brady To Get Roasted On New Netflix Series

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is known for winning championships, for greatness, for longevity.

But hey, everyone can be made fun of, and a new Netflix series is out to prove that goes for the likes of Brady, too.

The series is called Greatest Roasts of All Time — or GROAT for short — is in production, with Brady to serve as its first subject. Interestingly, Brady will also be an executive producer for the show.

“To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined,’” Brady told Variety about the series, via Larry Brown Sports.

Granted, Brady’s segment won’t even be filmed until after this season, meaning GROAT isn’t likely to arrive until early 2023. But by waiting until after the season, Netflix is setting itself up for a whole new world of Brady-related material.

Netflix’s VP of comedy, Robbie Praw, said in a statement he is looking very much forward to that Brady-related material makes its way to the streaming service.

“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast,” Praw said. “In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”