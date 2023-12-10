Tom Brady Spotted Hanging Out With Model Irina Shayk Again

Videos by OutKick

Tom Brady did anything but ease into retirement after finally leaving the NFL for good. He was newly single and ready to mingle. That’s exactly what he did.

Instead of testing the waters with someone out of the public eye, he went right back to a familiar well and found himself in a relationship with model Irina Shayk. The two spent the summer making headlines before reportedly “fizzling out” in October.

Irina Shayk arrives for the 75th Bambi Awards at Bavaria Filmstadt in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images)

They appeared to have quietly gone their separate ways, which is extremely boring. That probably worked well during his playing days when he wanted to minimize all distractions.

But those days are over. He’s no longer Tom Brady the football player and if he’s going to be running around with models we need a nasty breakup with celebrity levels of drama.

There’s still time for that. This is his first season out of the league after all. And on Friday night he was out partying in Miami with Irina again. Sorry ladies, the GOAT is still hanging out with supermodels.

This wasn’t some unnamed source either. The lead on this is a solid one.

The 37-year-old model was caught on camera getting into the retired quarterback’s car for some sort of Art Basel event, which had all kinds of celebrities in town this weekend.

Tom Brady and Russian supermodel Irina Shayk spotted last night in Miami pic.twitter.com/XfdiFwTZZH — Tom Brady Updates 🐐 (@tombradymedia) December 9, 2023

Tom Brady Picks Up Irina Shayk in His Car Ahead of Miami Art Basel Party | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/AhLiwLzf4K — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) December 9, 2023

This Miami Sighting Wasn’t The First One Since The Two Reportedly Split

Just like that the Tom Brady and Irina Shayk relationship rumors are back on. There’s still a chance these two squeeze out some kind of messiness before ultimately going their separate ways, but that time has not arrived.

According to TMZ, this Miami sighting follows another one which took place last month when Irina was seen entering the front entrance to his New York City condo building.

Now that alone could have been anything. She could have left a toothbrush behind or some expensive jewelry she wanted back.

The two sightings added together, however, seem to result in a much different story. A story that makes it possible the two never split and are still rebounding with one another as the holidays approach.

That’s good news for those of us who weren’t happy with a fizzle out ending to their relationship. The longer they’re together, the better the chances are that there’s some drama when they call it quits.

Not that it will turn into some kind of loss for Brady. No matter how things play out he seems to come out on the winning side.