Tom Brady ‘On To Cincinnati’ After Breaking Up With Irina Shayk

Head on a swivel, ladies — Tom Brady is SINGLE once again.

Talk about a way to start the weekend!

According to TMZ, the GOAT and model Irina Shayk called it quits this week after “fizzling out.” Pretty lame, if you ask me.

No drama. No scandals. No finger-pointing. Just a simple, mature, adult breakup. After two blissful months, the two apparently had their fill and were ready to climb other mountains.

Tom Brady — being the consummate professional he’s always been — did his job and is now off to the next game.

Tom Brady back on the market

Sad end to a relationship that gripped the country for weeks during an otherwise slow summer.

Brady and Shayk first made waves back in July when TMZ stumbled upon them having a little weekend sleepover out in Los Angeles.

This was also right around the time that the world thought Brady and Kim Kardashian were possibly dating, so it was an absolute rollercoaster few days.

Things also hit a boiling point a few weeks later when there were whispers that Brady’s ex, Gisele Bündchen, was apparently PISSED about Tom’s new partner.

However, Gisele’s camp quickly shot those down, too.

“Why wouldn’t she be happy for Tom? She divorced him. It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on,” a source close to Gisele told TMZ at the time. The source also claimed that while Irina and Gisele weren’t friends, they’d crossed paths in the modeling world before.

Anyway, Brady and Shayk were hot and heavy for a while, but things got a little too quiet right around the start of football season.

Tom was in one part of the world, Irina was in another, and people started connecting the dots that things may be headed for an eventual breakup.

Right on cue, TMZ dropped the bombshell this morning that a once blossoming partnership had come to an end.

Oh well. It is what it is. As I suspected, Irina Shayk was Tom’s rebound girl — and vice-versa. Don’t forget, Irina and Bradley Cooper recently split after four years of dating.

Regardless, glad these two found each other when they were both most vulnerable.

Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.