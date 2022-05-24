Tom Brady Shows Off Baseball Skills, Hints At What Could’ve Been

In an alternate reality, perhaps one where Dr. Strange exists, Tom Brady is the biggest star in MLB history for the Montreal Expos.

The 44-year-old Buccaneers quarterback could’ve gone down that route, had he chosen baseball instead of opting to play collegiate football at Michigan. A three-sport athlete at Junípero Serra High School in San Mateo, California, Brady excelled at football, baseball and basketball.

He was even selected in the 1995 MLB Amateur Draft in the 18th round by the Expos. Then general manager Kevin Malone thought that Brady could be a future All-Star and proclaimed he’d be “one of the greatest catchers ever.” We’ll never know what could’ve been for the now seven-time Super Bowl champ, but his actual reality turned out just fine.

Calling back to his days as a left-handed power-hitting catcher, Brady was at the Yankees’ Spring Training practice field in Tampa Tuesday and took some cuts out on the diamond. Who was shagging in the outfield, you ask? None other than Rob Gronkowski, who hasn’t yet decided if he’ll continue his NFL career in 2022 with the Buccaneers.

Got some cuts in this morning. Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table… pic.twitter.com/uloP04RjHX — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 24, 2022

“It’s been a long f****** time,” said Brady, when asked how long it had been since he’s swung a bat. “Not good when someone makes an excuse before they start.”

Brady didn’t go yard in his video, which he posted to Twitter, but had a solid knock to center, evading the hard-charging Gronkowski.

