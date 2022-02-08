in NFL

Tom Brady Says He’s Definitely Retired, But ‘You Know, Never Say Never’

Tom Brady is retired. It’s over. He said so himself.

But did he really mean it? Like, really, REALLY mean it?

Yes, Brady told Jim Gray. He meant it. Well, for now anyway.

“You know, I’m just gonna take things as they come,” Brady told Gray on his SiriusXM podcast, via Pro Football Talk. “I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never.”

Brady, 44, retired shortly after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the NFC playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams. His career spanned 22 seasons, from which he emerged with a record seven Super Bowl victories.

For Brady, it sounds like it’s over. And it almost sounds like he really means it. Almost.

“I know that I’m very, I feel very good about my decision,” he told Gray. “I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now … it most likely won’t (change). But I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week. And, again, I think it’s not looking to reverse course, I’m definitely not looking to do that.”

OK, cool. But?

“But at the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life,” he said. “Again, I loved playing. I’m looking forward to doing things other than playing.”

In other words, Brady really is retired. For now.

If that’s the truth, OutKick’s Armando Salguero summed up Brady’s career quite accurately.

“His career will go down as the one quarterback generations from now will revere,” Salguero wrote. “His records will be the ones future quarterbacks will chase.”

And it seems that Brady (probably) won’t be setting any more.

