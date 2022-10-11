Tom Brady Breaks Silence On Roughing The Passer Call, Pokes Fun At Himself

Tom Brady had a pretty great reaction to a ridiculous roughing the passer call saving the Buccaneers this past weekend.

Brady and the Bucs sealed up a win against Atlanta after Falcons lineman Grady Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer, and it’s easily one of the worst calls we’ve seen in a long time.

refs called this roughing the passer on 3rd down and i genuinely do not know what Grady Jarrett could have done differently pic.twitter.com/VX6i0UpJiL — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 9, 2022

While the call was atrocious, Brady’s reaction was actually pretty solid. Instead of attempting to defend the call, the seven-time Super Bowl champion just poked some fun at himself.

“Like I said, I don’t throw the flags, I just throw tablets,” Tom Brady said on his SiriusXM Radio show when discussing the play.

Tom Brady on his SiriusXM radio show tonight on the roughing the passer from Sunday: “Like I said, I don’t throw the flags, I just throw tablets.” — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) October 10, 2022

What Tom Brady didn’t discuss was why he appeared to throw multiple kicks at Jarrett during the game. The Falcons get flagged on a horrible roughing the passer call, but Brady can appear to throw multiple kicks without the refs doing anything.

All things considered, this was the perfect reaction from Brady. The call is indefensible and just because it helped the Bucs doesn’t mean Tom Brady had to defend the ref.

It was horrible and comically bad. If you’re going to discuss it, have some fun with it. That’s what Brady did, and he poked some fun at himself along the way.

Tom Brady and tablets definitely have a contentious relationship to say the least.

Tom Brady throws his tablet in frustration. pic.twitter.com/d6QTX8dRyV — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 18, 2022

