Tom Brady Rips F-Bomb During ‘The Match’

Tom Brady was in his usual competitive spirit for Wednesday’s “The Match”: a Las Vegas duel between Brady-Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen over 12 holes of golf.

Both groups were out to prove if new school or old school QBs reign superior.

Brady was ready to throw down with Mahomes and Allen but as he got lost on his ride around the Wynn Golf Club he restlessly dropped an F-bomb on live TV, to the enjoyment of fans at home and the dismay of the FCC.

WATCH:

TOM BRADY WITH THE F BOMB ON NATIONAL TV 😂pic.twitter.com/Q9B6uxVvfj — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) June 1, 2022

The 44-year-old GOAT and Aaron Rodgers put on MVP performances en route to their Match victory.

Let’s f****ng go!

