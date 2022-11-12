Tom Brady Reveals If He Regrets Unretiring As The Bucs Are 4-5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady doesn’t regret returning to play the 2022 season.

Following a brief retirement, the seven-time Super Bowl champion returned to the Bucs and things haven’t gone well. The team is 4-5, the offense is struggling and Tom Brady is no longer married.

By any metric, the season has gone horribly wrong. Yet, Brady doesn’t regret the decision to return.

Tom Brady doesn’t regret coming out of retirement. (Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images)

“Zero, no. Definitely not. I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete and I spoke to the team about it and they were excited to have me back. I don’t really regret those types of things — I think when I commit to it, I mean it and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity,” Brady told the media Friday, according to ESPN.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are still alive.

Despite the fact the team is a game under .500, the Bucs are still first in the NFC South. The team is very much alive when it comes to the playoffs.

However, that’s about the only bright spot for the Buccaneers and Tom Brady. Still having a fighting chance being the only silver lining isn’t great.

Over the last seven games, the team is 2-5. It’s been an absolutely brutal run for Brady and the Bucs. Not only has it been a brutal run, but the offense has been terrible. Over the last five games, Tom Brady and company have averaged just 14.8 points a game. Good luck winning a bunch of games in the NFL averaging fewer than 15 points a contest.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady claims he doesn’t regret coming out of retirement. (Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images)

The reality of the situation is that nobody truly knows what Tom Brady is thinking. What else would he have said? Was he supposed to say returning was a gigantic mistake that has caused unthinkable problems off the field? Of course not. He’s all in.

At this point, Tom Brady is 100% committed to the cause. He has no other choice. It’s like burning the ships when you land a beach invasion. There’s no turning back.

Tom Brady talks decision to come out of retirement. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We’ll see if the team improves down the stretch, but right now, things have definitely not gone as planned.