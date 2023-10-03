Tom Brady Limited Series Called ‘The Patriot Way’ In The Works

Videos by OutKick

It looks like the Tom Brady story will be coming to a small screen near you soon.

Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson — the screenwriting duo behind the 2010 film The Fighter — are working on a scripted limited series about Brady’s gridiron career.

According to Deadline, the series is an adaptation of the best-selling book “12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady’s Fight for Redemption” by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge.

While the series doesn’t appear to have a home yet, it does have a working title: The Patriot Way.

Deadline reports that the series will examine some of the scandals that took place during Brady’s time with the Patriots including Spygate and Deflategate. It will also put some focus on his at times-testy relationship with head coach Bill Belichick.

Other Patriots from the Brady era will likely be featured in the series as well with Deadline specifically mentioning Aaron Hernandez.

There’s certainly some material to be mined there.

But it’s not like Tamasy and Johnson will need much help scrounging up compelling subject matter from Brady’s two decades in New England.

Brady Limited Series Will Highlight ‘Dark Side of Success’

“The New England Patriots dominated the professional sports landscape for 20 years,” Tamasy and Johnson said. “Our series will bring the audience inside Gillette Stadium, better known as Fortress Foxboro, to shed new light on the thrilling, historic come-from-behind victories; the dark side of success; and building a culture of winning at all costs.”

This will be the third time Tamasy and Johnson have adapted books by Sherman and Wedge. They did so for 2016’s The Finest Hours which was adapted from a book by Sherman. Meanwhile, the duo adapted Wedge’s book Boston Strong into the Mark Wahlberg vehicle Patriots Day.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Brady’s stint with the Patriots has gotten the Hollywood treatment. 80 For Brady — a movie your mom probably liked — was released this year. It was about four elderly gal pals taking a trip to see the GOAT play in the Super Bowl.

This series will be considerably different, but I have a feeling wherever it ends up being released, a lot of folks will check it out.

Follow on X; @Matt_Reigle