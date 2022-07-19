Tom Brady Hilariously Reminisces On Being Left Off Of A Previous Madden While Reacting To Ja’Marr Chase’s Snub

It’s that time of the NFL offseason when Madden starts announcing its player ratings for the upcoming edition of the game and players start complaining about their numbers. Tom Brady has spent 22 years in the NFL so he’s been through the emotions of the Madden ratings release a few times and knows how to react accordingly.

Madden shared its list of the Top 10 wide receivers for the upcoming game and there was one glaring name missing: Ja’Marr Chase.

Chase finished fourth in the NFL in receiving yards a year ago with 1,455 yards and caught 13 touchdowns as a rookie with the Cincinnati Bengals. Most would say he’s a Top 10 wideout in the NFL, but Madden doesn’t see it that way from a rating perspective.

The former LSU star responded to his omission on Twitter saying it’s “extra motivation” for him this season. Brady saw Chase’s reaction and had the perfect response, telling him that it could have been worse and Madden could have forgotten about him altogether like they did Brady in his second year in the league.

A Twitter user shared a screenshot from a previous edition of Madden and proved that Brady was, in fact, left out of the game one year. Brady was simply ‘QB No. 12’ and had an overall rating of just 57.

At least they got Brady’s number right.

Things turned out pretty well for Brady in his second season in the league despite not making that year’s edition of Madden. Brady started 14 regular season games that year before ultimately winning his first Super Bowl that postseason.