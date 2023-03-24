Tom Brady Is Now Part Owner Of The WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces

Videos by OutKick

Many have speculated on Tom Brady’s next move, but we’re betting you didn’t guess it would be to join the WNBA.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced Thursday he is now a part owner of the Las Vegas Aces.

Because what else is a bored, retired multi-millionaire athlete to do?

“It was a matter of time before I was back in the building with some of the greatest athletes in the world,” Brady said.

Honored to be joining the @LVAces family, a world class organization with a team of incredible athletes pic.twitter.com/JGU4tndZR2 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 23, 2023

Apparently, his love of women’s sports began when he was just a kid. He grew up with three older sisters, and the future NFL Hall of Famer said he always tagged along to their games.

“They were the best athletes in our house, and they’re still a great inspiration to me,” Brady said.

And of course Brady didn’t choose just any WNBA team — he chose the 2022 champions.

“I admire all the work the Aces players and staff and what the WNBA continues to do to grow the sport and to empower the future generations of female athletes,” he said. “I’m ready to contribute in any way possible as a member of such a great organization.”

Aces and Raiders owner Mark Davis is equally excited to have him.

“Since I purchased the Aces, our goal has been to win on and off the court,” Davis said. “Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA, but for women’s professional sports as a whole.”

The Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

So Brady — who also owns a Major League Pickleball team — is really diversifying his portfolio these days.

And he’s looking to continue his winning ways in Las Vegas.

Or maybe he’s just trying to get that Jimmy Garoppolo deal.