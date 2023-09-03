Tom Brady Hypes Michigan In Unofficial FOX Sports Debut

Videos by OutKick

Tom Brady’s massive broadcast contract with FOX Sports doesn’t start until 2024. But the future Hall of Famer made a cameo on the network Saturday to hype his alma mater.

In a pre-recorded clip during Big Noon Kickoff, Brady gave some bold predictions for the 2023 Michigan Wolverines.

“Look, guys, I hate to ruin this for everyone else, but this is Michigan’s year. We’re coming off two back-to-back Big Ten titles, two straight Ohio State beatdowns,” Brady said.

“Sorry, Urban. Look, Coach Harbaugh’s got all his key pieces back. He’s got a blue-chip quarterback in J.J. McCarthy. A two-headed monster in the backfield. And we got a loaded defense.”

Hey, I think we've seen this guy before…



Tom Brady appears on Fox Big Noon Kickoff to tout his Michigan Wolverines pic.twitter.com/4hynOrGDwm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 2, 2023

OK, so maybe that’s not so bold. After all, Michigan did make it to the College Football Playoff last season.

“The winningest program in college football history is ready to go and make another National Championship run,” Brady concluded. “We got this. Let’s go. Go Blue.”

After Brady’s message on the pregame show, the Wolverines defeated East Carolina, 30-3, in their season-opener. McCarthy threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

TB12 spent his collegiate career in Ann Arbor before becoming a sixth-round pick in 2000. Seven Super Bowl wins, three NFL MVP titles, 15 Pro Bowls and 23 years later, the rest is history.

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

After officially retiring from football in February, Brady has kept busy with his off-the-field business endeavors — including building his lifestyle brand and purchasing stakes in pro sports teams.

Next stop: the FOX NFL broadcast booth.

Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX in 2022. But he announced he’d wait until 2024 to make the transition to broadcasting.

Still, don’t be surprised if you see the GOAT gracing your television screens a few times before then. Especially if Michigan keeps winning.