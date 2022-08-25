Eli Manning Explains Why Tom Brady ‘Hates’ His Mom

Eli Manning was able to get the best of Tom Brady in both his Super Bowl wins. While it would be understandable for Brady to hate Manning, it’s the former NFL quarterback’s mom that Brady should really hate.

Manning recently joined Julian Edelman’s ‘Game With Names’ podcast and was asked about family cookouts, specifically if the Mannings sit around and talk about how much they hate Brady.

Manning explained that they don’t hate Brady, before admitting the Buccaneers QB is a “good-looking guy” and bringing up the point about his mom, Olivia.

“He hates my mom. If it weren’t for Olivia Manning, Tom would have like 12 Super Bowls probably,” Manning said with a laugh.

It’s a fair point from Manning, if Olivia didn’t bring both Peyton and Eli into the world then Brady could have four more Super Bowl rings, which would bring his grand total to 11.

Eli earned his first Super Bowl ring when the Giants got the best of Brady and the Patriots in 2008. The two teams squared off again four years later, which is when Manning spoiled the Patriots’ unbeaten season.

While Eli bested Brady in two Super Bowls, Peyton and the Colts knocked off the Patriots in the 2007 AFC Championship Game. He did the same in the 2016 AFC title game, only this time with the Broncos.

It’s hard to imagine Brady having more than seven Super Bowl rings to his name, but if it weren’t for those pesky Manning brothers, he could be even closer to double digits.