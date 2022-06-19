Giants Legend Eli Manning Trolls Brother Peyton Over New Title

The best Manning to have ever played the game of football is punching down on big brother Peyton Manning.

Eli Manning, the 16-year quarterback for the New York Giants and two-time Super Bowl champ, had some fun with a viral chyron from a College World Series matchup between Auburn and Ole Miss over the weekend.

Cheekily dodging any of Peyton’s accomplishments from his storied 18-year career, the Ole Miss — Eli’s alma mater — broadcast focused on a spectating Peyton in attendance and labeled him as “Eli Manning’s Brother.”

Eli quoted a screenshot of the moment, with the following: “I like Peyton’s new title.”

Eli won a Super Bowl in the House that Peyton Built in 2012, and Ole Miss continues to be Eli’s home a decade(s) later.

Though Eli, had a losing regular-season record facing Peyton (0-2), he’s dominating the competition off the field. Plus, he never shies away from boasting the best family in football; including brother Peyton, the No. 1-ranked college football recruit in nephew Arch Manning and Tom Brady as his son.

