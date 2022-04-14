Tom Brady Has One Request If Elon Musk Purchases Twitter

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may never be able to live down his three Super Bowl losses, but when it comes to an iconic photo shoot from the 2000 NFL Scouting Combine, he might just be in luck.

With the bombshell news that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offered $41 billion to purchase Twitter outright, the G.O.A.T. is shooting his shot.

“If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo? @elonmusk,” Brady wrote, via Twitter.

By now, we’ve all seen and chuckled at the old photo which depicts a young Brady who looks anything but athletic — a far cry from the avocado tequila drinking, seven-time Super Bowl champion that we see today.

Now should Musk become Twitter’s new owner, it’s highly unlikely Brady’s request will be near the top of his priorities.

But then again, this is Brady we’re talking about. When he wants something done, he gets it. I mean, even Bruce Arians was forc– kidding, kidding.

