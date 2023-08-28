Tom Brady Has NSFW Smack-Talk For Cowboys Star Micah Parsons

Videos by OutKick

Tom Brady sounds like he’s still recovering from the beat down he and the Bucs suffered at the hands of the Cowboys last postseason.

The retired QB and undisputed GOAT made an appearance Saturday night for the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders preseason matchup.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 26: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones visits with Tom Brady before a preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

By now it’s well-know that TB12 seeks minority ownership with the Raiders.

Ahead of the contest, Brady made his allegiance known by trying to hype up the Raiders quarterbacks before taking the field.

Brady gave the Raiders one simple mission: go ruin Dallas’ night.

Brady also met with feared Cowboys LB Micah Parsons.

“[Brady] owes me,” Parsons exclaimed. “He owes me.”

“I don’t owe you anything,” Brady responded, joking around with Micah over the Bucs’ dreadful 31-14 postseason loss; also TB12’s final career game. “You hit me too much. I don’t owe you s—.”

https://x.com/bleacherreport/status/1695804889375429018?s=46&t=7h940kb5PnXuybDZJy_gdg

Did Brady’s pre-game hype work? Not necessarily. If anything, the Raiders’ performance nearly matched the Bucs’ loss to Dallas. Thankfully in this scenario, they he preseason hardly matters.

The Raiders suffered a 31-16 loss to the Cowboys Saturday night.

As for Brady’s minority ownership, the GOAT is fully committed to claiming his stake in the Raiders. The deal is still pending based on the NFL’s guidelines.