Tom Brady’s Mental Fitness Coach Offers 6 Hilarious (Profound?) Tips For Living Your Best Life, Here Are Some More Alpha Suggestions

Tom Brady’s mental fitness coach Greg Harden wants you to live a better life, and has six easy tips to help you do it.

Brady has seven Super Bowl rings, is the greatest QB in NFL history, has plenty of money in the bank and is an unbelievably successful man.

He must be doing some pretty wild stuff behind the scenes, right? Brady must be getting unbelievably complex advice from Harden?

That doesn’t appear to be the case at all.

Tom Brady mental fitness coach Greg Harden offers tips for a successful life. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Tom Brady’s mental fitness coach Greg Harden offers tips for a better life.

Harden spoke with Fox News about the six tips he has for everyone, and I hope you’re sitting down because it’s life-changing advice.

Let’s dive in:

Discover the power of breathing

Identify what’s working and what’s not

Give 100% — 100% of the time (high school football coaches across America smiling at this one)

Master yourself

Decide to change

Realize it’s perfectly OK not to be perfect

Tom Brady mental fitness coach offers tips for a better life. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Got all that? If you learn how to breathe, know what’s working and what’s not, put in the effort, master yourself, adapt and realize mistakes will happen, then you too might win seven Super Bowl rings.

Now, after decades of watching Tom Brady dominate the NFL, we have his secrets. He learned to breathe and boom! Seven rings.

Turns out anyone might listen to your advice when *checks notes* Tom Brady can vouch for it.

Let’s try the Hookstead approach to a successful life.

While we’re out here handing out advice, I feel like this is my time to go full Frank Reynolds and start dishing out tips and tricks. As a man who enjoys the more blue-collar things in life (such as Las Vegas), I feel uniquely qualified to speak to the common man.

I'm back from Las Vegas after five days of pure anarchy and chaos:



– Porn star drama

– A pissed off Canadian trashing America

– The coolest bar you've never heard of

– 9/11 remembered and WWII tank talk

– Did I break my ankle?



ENJOY:https://t.co/BtN2sJyi2A — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 12, 2023

Let’s roll with my advice:

Start every morning with straight black coffee. Cream and sugar is for wimps.

Only drink cold domestic beers. We didn’t win WWII on junk microbrew IPAs.

Have a plan to attack any potential enemy. Remain constantly on edge at all times.

Only give 100% if you care. Otherwise just quit and move on.

Master your inner demons. It’s a lot more fun than just mastering yourself.

Never change no matter what your girlfriend says. You have earned the right to drink beer and watch football all weekend. It’s her problem if she doesn’t like it. Stay strong, kings.

It’s not okay to not be perfect. To quote Herman Boone, “We will be perfect in every aspect of the game.”

Attack every moment of every single day like it’s a gunfight against ISIS and you’re on Delta Force.

Take everything. Apologize for nothing.

Now, am I saying my tips and tricks would inevitably lead to divorce or some kind of breakdown? No, I’m not but you have to play fast and loose in life if you want to win. Slowing down is for the weak, and if there’s one thing I know it’s that OutKick readers aren’t weak.

Let us know whose strategy you approve of more in the comments below. I’m very confident many of you will be siding with me.