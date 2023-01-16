Three Teams Reportedly Interested In Pursuing Tom Brady In Free Agency

Tom Brady is set to begin his quest for an eighth Super Bowl on Monday night, yet the discussion involving the veteran quarterback these days has nothing to do with chasing another ring, but instead where he’ll be playing football next season.

Brady will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will likely want him back – pending he doesn’t retire – there are three other teams who are expected to pursue the 45-year-old.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, one NFC team and two AFC teams could be interested in Brady this offseason.

“Among the teams that would consider Brady — a couple of them considered Brady last time [in his first free agency in 2020].”

“The Tennessee Titans still have some quarterback questions,” Rapoport said. “The 49ers if they do not decide to roll with Brock Purdy, although he’s certainly stating his case. And then the Las Vegas Raiders, who have several of his old friends including Josh McDaniels.”

Tom Brady could be on the move when free agency opens up this offseason. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Brady has been linked to the 49ers for multiple years now given that he’s from San Mateo, Calif., him going back ‘home’ for his final season(s) makes plenty of sense.

As Rapoport points out, the Raiders could be in play as well given his ties to McDaniels, who was Brady’s longtime offensive coordinator in New England. Derek Carr wants out of Vegas as well, so the Raiders could be in hot pursuit for TB12.

The Titans are the biggest wild card of the group mentioned by Rapoport, but could look to move on from Ryan Tannehill. The issue with the Titans is that they lack playmakers on their current roster, and Brady joining a roster with noticeable holes seems like a longshot given that Father Time is gaining on him every single day.

While he’ll be 46-year-old in August, it’s nearly a guarantee that any of these three teams will look past his age and bring him in with no reservations if he shows interest.