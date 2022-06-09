Tom Brady Denies Rift With Bruce Arians, Says Offseason Reports Were Inaccurate

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spoke to Tampa Bay reporters for the first time Thursday since the team’s 30-27 loss to the Rams in the NFC Divisional Round in January.

After an offseason filled with drama — from Brady’s retirement, his un-retirement, rumors of a trade to Miami, a possible rift with head coach Bruce Arians — Brady was forced to face the fire for nearly 13 minutes. Among the questions asked, was if there was any truth to the rumors of a rift between he and Arians, who announced his retirement shortly after Brady returned to the Buccaneers.

Tom Brady debunks any rumors he had issues with Bruce Arians.



"Part of why I chose here was Bruce."



Was then asked if he was frustrated by some of the reports trickling out about that.



"There are a lot of things that aren't right that are said."@10TampaBay | #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/yOeID1vFue — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) June 9, 2022

“Zero whatsoever,” Brady said, via Evan Closky of 10 Tampa Bay. “He and I have a great relationship and I think that’s part of why I chose here was because of Bruce. I mean, he and I have been as — incredible communication and I have great respect for him and he knows how I feel about him. That’s the most important thing. And I know how he feels about me.”

Tampa, Florida – June 9, 2022: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the local media on the final day of Buccaneers minicamp at the AdventHealth Training Center. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Rumors of a potential rift between Brady and Arians was brought to light by former NFL offensive lineman and Brady teammate, Rich Ohrnberger. Ohrnberger said on Twitter back in February after Brady initially retired that the relationship between Brady and Arians was “souring.”

“Heard some interesting things recently… The Tom Brady & Bruce Arians honeymoon was over in Tampa,” Ohrnberger wrote. “The retirement announcement wasn’t because of the trouble seeing eye to eye on the offensive game planning, but the relationship was souring.”

Asked about the reports which floated around the past few months, Brady claimed he didn’t read most of them.

“I don’t read a lot of them, so, I think part of just — there’s a lot of things that aren’t right that are said and I think the thing is you come out and try to respond to everything that’s not right — you don’t have to be right very often, you just have to be right every so often these days,” Brady said. “And I think if people click on it, then you read more of it and obviously they’re clicking on it, so it’s what people want.”

TOM BRADY ADDRESSES HIS FLIRTATION WITH THE MIAMI DOLPHINS THIS OFFSEASON

As OutKick’s Armando Salguero wrote earlier Thursday, Brady addressed the reports that he wanted to make his way to Miami and if he had conversations with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. Brady didn’t confirm nor deny, but said he had conversations with “a lot of people.”

“I had a lot of conversations with a lot of people, as I’ve had for the last three or four years in my career about different opportunities when I’m done playing football,” Brady said. “I kind of made a decision of what I’d like to do. I’ll get to be in the game of football.

“I think for me, the most important thing is where I’m at now. And what I hope to do for this team. That’s been my commitment to this team and organization and its been so much fun to come here two years ago. It’s been almost two-and-half years now and it’s been an incredible part of my football journey.

“And it’s not over and we have a lot to accomplish. I have a long life ahead and there’s a lot of fun things to do ahead. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead in football. But at the same time none of us are promised much beyond what we have now and this is the current moment and I’m really excited about going out there and try to compete and win a championship.”

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.

