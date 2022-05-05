Tom Brady Comes Clean On Tuck Rule… 20 Years Later

Somewhere on this Earth today, good ole Chucky — aka Jon Gruden — is shouting at the top of his lungs, “See? I told you so!”

No, not because his emails turned out to be the doing of someone else, but because Tom Brady fumbled that ball. THE ball, the one that kickstarted the Patriots’ dynasty and that robbed the Raiders of the chance to go to Super Bowl XXXVI. Yeah, 20 years and seven Super Bowls later, Brady might be changing his opinion on the infamous Tuck Rule.

Or is he?

Brady appears to be into trolling these days, and he admitted Thursday that the Tuck Rule *might’ve* been a fumble.

Everyone keep this on the down low please. pic.twitter.com/xPtrg1kXjr — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 5, 2022

Of course there’s a reason I wrote *might’ve* the way I did. That’s the key word in Brady’s confession, and he made sure to highlight that in his follow up.

I said might. Such a tough call. No choice but to respect the officials probably correct decision. https://t.co/0qXIiq5Ux9 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 5, 2022

