Tom Brady Appears To Kick A Falcons Player

Tom Brady might have thrown a kick Sunday against the Falcons.

The Buccaneers/Falcons game has been under the spotlight after Brady and company sealed a win following one of the worst roughing the passer calls in league history.

Grady Jarrett was flagged for simply rolling to the ground with the seven-time Super Bowl champion still holding the ball.

It was a terrible and completely indefensible call.

refs called this roughing the passer on 3rd down and i genuinely do not know what Grady Jarrett could have done differently pic.twitter.com/VX6i0UpJiL — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 9, 2022

However, prior to the bogus roughing the passer call, it looked like Tom Brady threw a kick at Jarrett while they were both on the ground.

Give it a look below and decide for yourself what you think Brady did.

It’s stuff like this that sets fans on fire and makes people believe there’s a serious double standard when it comes to officiating.

Regular players get flagged for doing seemingly legal things against star QBs, but Tom Brady can do what he wants without getting flagged.

It’s hard to argue that wasn’t a kick. Maybe it wasn’t. Maybe, Brady was just aggressively stretching his leg. Anything is possible, but given the context of the atrocious roughing the passer call that changed the outcome of the game, it’s more than reasonable to be upset if you’re a Falcons fan.

Did Tom Brady kick a Falcons player? (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/SpaceButlerXIII/status/1579166412505223168)

Bad calls can happen. It’s the nature of the beast. Humans aren’t perfect and mistakes get made. Fans can accept that. However, it’s a lot tougher sell when videos like this are floating around. This is why people simply think there are simply two different sets of rules. Fans just want to see Tom Brady treated like everyone else.