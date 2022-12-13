Defeated Tom Brady ‘Doesn’t Give A F—k’ About Postgame Shower, Goes Home Sad And Dirty After Loss To 49ers

Tom Brady had a rough night Sunday in San Francisco. The 45-year-old was ready to get home after the loss and skipped out on standard postgame procedure.

Brady, who is the oldest active player in the NFL, chose to unretire for one more season with the Buccaneers just 40 days after hanging up his cleats during the offseason. Since then, he has formalized a divorce from his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen and lost seven of 13 games.

In addition, he was reportedly given an extra day of rest each week by the team.

All of this goes to say that Brady is old (relative to the NFL) and tired. Losing does not help and losing to a rookie quarterback for the first time in his career (by 28) certainly doesn’t either.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs to the locker room following an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

That didn’t stop Brady from meeting with the media after falling to 6-7 on Sunday. He was also gracious in postgame, shook hands with multiple players from the team that beat him, and even signed a ball that he had intercepted.

However, in his postgame press conference, Brady was clearly defeated. Understandably so.

Tom Brady during his postgame press conference in San Francisco.

While Brady’s frustration was very obvious as he answered questions, one report speaks to the extent of his disappointment. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle said that Brady bounced without taking a shower.

When asked why, Brady was reportedly extremely candid.

Some things I don’t give a f—k about, at this point. F—k that. I’m going home. — Tom Brady on skipping his postgame shower, via the San Francisco Chronicle

Brady’s honesty speaks wonders about where he is in his career. The question is whether he will continue to push through and stick around for 2023 or call it quits after 23 years.