Tom Brady Says He Almost Unretired (Again) In May, But Friends Spoiled It

Tom Brady just can’t help himself.

The future Hall of Famer already came out of retirement once. And in a social media post Sunday, Brady revealed he almost did it again. Except for one little problem.

Bidding farewell to 2023, the legendary QB said this year could have gone a lot differently.

“The only downside to 2023 was when I was about to unretire in May and my friends threw a surprise retirement party,” Brady wrote. “Kind of forced my hand.”

Brady also used the post as an opportunity to reflect on the year and offer some words of wisdom

“Looking back on 2023 grateful for every moment. Cherishing the highs, learning from the lows, and looking forward to what’s coming next,” he wrote. “I’m blessed to have family and friends filled with so much love, joy, and compassion surrounding me. As you get older, you realize that this is really the only thing that matters, and I’ll never take these people for granted.

“Hug your kids, call your parents, tell your friends that you love them, and let’s all help make 2024 a kinder and happier year for everyone in our lives.”

Brady originally retired in February 2022 — before announcing his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just 40 days later. But after 23 seasons, the seven-time Super Bowl champ called it quits “for good” on February 1, 2023.

Even without football, he’s found plenty of other things to do.

In addition to hocking his nutrition and lifestyle brands, Brady has taken on several sports ventures since his retirement from the NFL.

In March, he purchased a minority stake in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. In May, he reached a deal to buy part of the Las Vegas Raiders. And in August, he became a minority owner and chairman of a new advisory board at English club Birmingham City.

It’s been a busy first year of retirement for TB12. No doubt he has plenty up his sleeve for 2024, too — but unretirement probably isn’t one of them.

