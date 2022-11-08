Tom Brady Admits To Still Watching Patriots Games Every Week

Tom Brady can’t get over the past.

The 7-time Super Bowl Champion admitting that he still watches his former team the New England Patriots play every week.

On his SiriusXM “Let’s Go” podcast, Brady was telling sportscaster and co-host Jim Gray that he still tunes into Pats games. “I just watch that team every week, and I’m impressed with how they prepare and the accountability that that organization has had,’ the future Hall of Famer said.

Brady continued expressing his appreciation for the Patriots franchise adding, ‘Yeah, we had 20 years together of elite football experience that I wouldn’t have traded for anything in the world.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he still watches the New England Patriots play every week. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BRADY LEFT THE PATRIOTS AFTER THE 2019 SEASON

Like something out of a romcom screaming out, “I can’t quit you,” I kinda love that the once invincible Brady is showing his human side.

Be it his ongoing divorce with Gisele, or the fact that he has to tune in every week to the Pats game, Brady comes across as relatable.

Sure it’s a little pathetic because he doesn’t need to give a single care about the Pats whatsoever, but that’s what makes it so great. We’ve all been there as we’re trying to move on from past relationships. Doing a quick social media glance to see if our ex is dating someone else, to a random text “just to check in,” sometimes it’s hard to move on.

And even when we swear we are doing better now and we should forget the past, similar to Brady leaving New England, we still periodically long for it from time to time. Or in Brady’s case, every week apparently.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and the Pats have a 4-5 record so far. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BRADY’S BUCS ARE 4-5 THIS YEAR

After leaving the Patriots after the 2019 season, Brady went on to win a Super Bowl Championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, it’s been an up-and-down season so far, with the team at a 4-5 record. This past Sunday, the Bucs won on a last-minute drive over the Rams that snapped a 3-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, Brady’s former coach Bill Belichick is trying to do his best with the team that Brady deserted. The Pats are 5-4 in a heavily contested AFC East that sees the Bills, Jets and Dolphins all tied at 6-3.

The two teams do not play each other during the regular season.