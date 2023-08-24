Indiana’s Bold QB Plan Won’t Save The Hoosiers From Being Crushed By Ohio State

Videos by OutKick

Indiana football coach Tom Allen is keeping his cards close to the chest when it comes to the team’s starting QB.

The Hoosiers open the season September 2 against #3 Ohio State, and all eyes are on who will run out under center to open the game.

Will it be Brendan Sorsby or Tayven Jackson who gets the starting QB nod? Well, Allen has privately made the decision but will keep it a secret ahead of the season opener, according to Zach Osterman.

IU has a starting quarterback. Tom Allen confirms it won't be announced before Ohio State. But there is a No. 1 quarterback now.



Allen says both Brendan Sorsby and Tayven Jackson "have improved a lot" through the position battle. #iufb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) August 23, 2023

Yes, Indiana seems to be under the belief hiding the starting QB will somehow save the Hoosiers. For the record, Ohio State is a 30 point favorite as of Thursday morning.

They could march out any QB in the country and it probably wouldn’t be enough to beat the Buckeyes.

Indiana will keep starting QB decision a secret.

Ultimately, it won’t matter whether it’s Sorsby or Tennessee transfer Jackson under center next week against the Buckeyes.

Indiana is a monster underdog. The Hoosiers winning would be one of the biggest upsets in college football history.

Indiana’s Tayven Jackson is in a QB battle with Brendan Sorsby. Head coach Tom Allen won’t reveal the starter. (Credit: Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)

However, everyone needs to find an edge. It appears Tom Allen thinks not telling anyone who will start will help the Hoosiers. It most certainly won’t. Plus, does he think Ohio State isn’t capable of getting spies on the ground in Bloomington? The Buckeyes most certainly can pull that off.

College football coaches are a rare kind of person, and I say that as a compliment. Many way overthink things. Tom Allen has a QB decision to make.

It’s not D-Day. There aren’t military secrets that must be protected at all costs. It’s a QB decision. Ease up, Tom.

Will Brendan Sorsby start at QB for Indiana to open the season against Ohio State? (Credit: Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Whether it’s Jackson or Sorsby, it will be baptism by fire. Neither has serious playing time in their careers, and one will get their first career start against one of the best teams in America. Best of luck. They’re going to need it no matter how hard Tom Allen tries his cloak & dagger tactics.