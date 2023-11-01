Toledo Goes Hard, Won’t Let Cold Weather Keep Them From Using Touchdown Dunk Tank

Videos by OutKick

A significant swath of the country got its first state of winter weather this week, and that included the good people of Toledo, Ohio.

If you thought a little bit of snow and some freezing temperatures would make the University of Toledo pack up its dunk tank for the season, you are sorely mistaken.

The Rockets hosted the Buffalo Bulls for some Tuesday night MACtion. It was a frigid, snowy affair.

The current weather in Toledo for MACTION pic.twitter.com/Ds5pVTHoKk — Cole Adams (@coleadamss) October 31, 2023

A lesser school would have seen those conditions and said, “Y’know what, we’re going to forego the touchdown dunk tank out of an abundance of caution.” Not Toledo. They weren’t going to let a bit of the white stuff cancel one of their greatest traditions.

Toledo has a dunk tank in use after every touchdown… on a night it's snowing. 🏈🌨️🥶 pic.twitter.com/nVoQ1T0SRA — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 1, 2023

Of course, everyone knows that dunk tanks — a staple of county fairs the nation over — do not mix with sub-freezing temperatures. So, the school made sure to limit the number of dunks participants could endure. One and done.

This was a good call since Toledo scored three touchdowns before halftime and the school normally has the same dunkee for an entire quarter. Had they stuck with normal protocol, someone would’ve been in a world of hurt.

I can’t decide if I would be willing to take one for the team. It appears to me that being the dunkee is one of Toledo’s highest honors. That would make me want to do it, although my condition would be that someone was standing by with an emergency beer to warm me up afterward.

The Rockets wound up winning the game 31-13 and boosted their record to 8-1 on the season.

