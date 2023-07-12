From The Marines To Delta Force – The Life Of Military Legend Todd Opalski: AMERICAN JOYRIDE

Videos by OutKick

Todd Opalski has lived an absolutely crazy life.

Todd joined me on the latest episode of American Joyride to discuss his epic career in the military. He started in the Marines, spent time as a sniper, was a member of Force Recon, became an officer and spent time at Fort Bragg with Delta Force.

In terms of a legendary career, it’s hard to beat Todd Opalski. I spoke with him about his time at war, how people need to train for peace and much more during our interview.

Grab a drink and let’s roll.

I hope you all enjoyed the latest episode of American Joyride. Todd is an awesome dude with some fascinating perspectives.

For anyone looking for more American Joyride content, fire up some more interviews below.