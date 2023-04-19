Todd McShay Says Fifth-Year Contract Option Is Big Reason Why NFL Teams See Hendon Hooker In First Round

Videos by OutKick

Hendon Hooker has been busy the past few weeks, visiting with no less than nine NFL teams at their facilities and meeting with three others privately. So the momentum for the former Tennessee quarterback being an early-round draft pick is building.

But a first-round pick?

Multiple NFL scouts tell OutKick that’s the way it is trending. And it’s happening despite the fact Hooker is coming off ACL surgery that could prevent him from playing during the 2023 season. And despite the fact he’s 25 years old and will be 26 in January.

Hendon Hooker. (Photo by Marvin Gentry/Getty Images )

All this because Hooker, who led Tennessee to a stirring 52-49 victory over perennial powerhouse Alabama last October, has some obvious assets working in his favor:

His size: He’s 6-foot-3 and nearly 220 pounds.

His poise and maturity both on and off the field.

And the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement.

Fifth-Year Option Helps Hooker, Who Needs Year To Develop

Players drafted in the first round sign four-year contracts. But teams at the end of the third year can exercise an option that adds a fifth year to the contract. The money paid out for a rookie’s fifth-year option depends on a tier system.

Which tier a player falls under depends on playing time, Pro Bowl selections and other criteria.

The cost of a fifth-year option, which is guaranteed, is always much lower than the cost of signing a well-performing quarterback to an extension that kicks in Year 5 but pays out a year prior.

So the fifth-year option is a huge salary cap advantage and one teams value. That’s why picking a quarterback in the first round over the second round is an advantage.

ESPN’s Todd McShay. (Photo by David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“With Hendon coming off the November ACL surgery after the injury, yes he’s 25 years old and turns 26 in January of his rookie year. But seeing his improvement year-over-year and knowing he’s going to have a learning curve from that scheme at Tennessee, I think he can use a year,” McShay said.

“And yes, he would be 26 going into his first year as a starter, presumably. But to me, I would draft him in the first if you’re a team like Minnesota. Or if you’re Seattle and you’re trying to trade back in. Because you’re going to get that fifth-year.”

McShay credits the Philadelphia Eagles for taking Jalen Hurts in the second round despite the fact other teams had him as a third-round prospect. And they did this after signing Carson Wentz to a big contract extension.

“But my point is had they taken him late in the first round instead of taking him 53 overall, they would have another additional year.”

Multiple Teams Need A Future QB In Draft

The Eagles could have exercised a fifth-year option on Hurts instead of giving him a $255 million extension this week. That might have saved them from losing one or two f the many players they lost in free agency this offseason.

“It’s really important to teams to draft a quarterback that they have in the first or early- to mid-second round in the first round so they get that extra year,” McShay said.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell and quarterback Kirk Cousins. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

That’s very good news for Hooker.

Among the teams that have shown the most interest in him include the Commanders, Buccaneers, Saints, Colts, Titans, Falcons, Vikings and Rams.

The Vikings hold the 23rd overall selection. They need an eventual successor to Kirk Cousins. The Saints have pick No. 29 and need a backup to Derek Carr once Jameis Winston’s contract expires.

The Falcons own the 44th overall selection should they wish to trade back into the first round, and the Texans, which have no starting quarterback, have the 33rd overall selection should they lose their minds and not pick a quarterback earlier.

Follow on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero