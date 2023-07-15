Toby Keith Epically Sings ‘Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue’ In Uber Karaoke

Videos by OutKick

Toby Keith isn’t afraid to cut it loose with a little Uber karaoke.

The country music legend is currently battling stomach cancer, and the latest update was that he is trending up and “feeling good.”

Toby Keith sings Uber karaoke. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Well, he definitely appeared to be in super high spirits Friday. Keith found himself in an Uber with a karaoke machine and he did the only thing he could:

Fired up “Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue” and started singing arguably his best song. If there was ever a time to crack a beer and enjoy some Toby Keith, it’s with the video below.

Enjoy!

This is what happens when my Uber has a karaoke machine…-T pic.twitter.com/EC4RkVawwu — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) July 14, 2023

If this doesn’t put a smile on your face, then you probably have a very dark soul. There’s no way you can’t enjoy this video.

Toby Keith is battling cancer, and still manages to put a smile on and sing some of his best music. It’s a very inspiring moment.

Toby Keith’s “Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue” was a major hit after 9/11. (Photo by Kevin Winter/ACMA2014/Getty Images for ACM)

For anyone who might be younger, it’s important to note just how popular Keith’s hit “Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue” was when it dropped in May 2002.

Thousands had died in 9/11 less than a year earlier, the country was at war in Afghanistan and the public wanted blood to avenge those who were lost.

We could have invaded just about anywhere after 9/11 and the public would have supported it. People were livid and scared, and we wanted to stack the bodies of terrorists.

“Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue” served as an anthem for American grit and resolve. Even as a young kid, I remember it being on the radio all the time.

It’s hard to believe that was already over two decades ago.

Props to Toby Keith for remaining in high spirits as he battles cancer and for giving fans an all-time great country song. The message is simple. If you mess with America, we will kick your ass. That’s something we should all support.