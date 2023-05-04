TNT’s NBA Drone Camera Debut Was A Disaster

Videos by OutKick

TNT learned firsthand that just because you have access to a drone with a camera mounted on it doesn’t mean you have to use it during coverage of the NBA Playoffs.

The network debuted an all-new way to score some sweet camera angles for their broadcasts. It sounds like a good idea in theory,

At least not if you think about it too much — then you realize it’s kind of awful — but when you first hear it you think, “That’s not completely terrible.”

Drone camera makes an appearance 👀 pic.twitter.com/isKgLfqWDu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 4, 2023

Yes, that is a drone you’re seeing pic.twitter.com/ttMx7DYkw7 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 4, 2023

While I love a good drone shot as much as the next guy, pretty much everyone hated this.

And I mean everyone.

It didn’t matter if they were watching the game at home or sitting in the arena, pretty much everyone wanted to see that drone do a Hindenburg impression on the TD Garen floor.

TNT has a drone flying around in here and it’s irrationally bothering me — John Karalis 🇬🇷🇦🇲 🇺🇦 (@John_Karalis) May 4, 2023

Am I high or is the NBA using drones now? #NBA pic.twitter.com/Kv4LeRmiDb — GraphicN (@GraphicnYT) May 4, 2023

“9 year old loses finger after drone operator sneezed” — 🚧🚧 🧱 Mayson Tatum 🧱👷‍♂️👷‍♂️ (@MaysonTatum) May 4, 2023

Philly will take care of the TNT drone at the Wells Fargo Center pic.twitter.com/ucLexknkxE — Elizabeth (@TheJawnOfTime) May 4, 2023

Can’t help but think that drone really would go the way of the late, great Hitchbot if it buzzed around the Wells Fargo Center.

You can’t fault them for trying; drones are everywhere these days. They’re filming sporting events, delivering things, attacking the Kremlin; everywhere.

Maybe they’ll iron out some of the finer points of the drone idea and get it to work. Although, I think it’s more likely that the NBA drone gets thrown back in the toy closet.

