TLC Unveils New Reality Show ‘MILF Manor’

MILF Manor is on the way which means reality TV just hit a new low… or a new high.

It all depends on what you’re into.

TLC has announced a brand-spanking new reality show to flesh out its lineup of shows about large families and lancing boils: MILF Manor.

What is MILF Manor? Well, how about you take a look for yourself?

Welcome to #MILFManor! Eight hot moms leave home for the chance to find love with men half their age, but they're greeted with a shocking twist. The new series premieres January 15th at 10/9c on @TLC. pic.twitter.com/SdkuyotqLi — TLC Network (@TLC) December 14, 2022

MILF Manor takes “eight hot moms” and throws them into a mansion in Mexico vying for the love of some lucky fellas half their age.

There will be drama, swimming, MILFs, breakdancing (for some reason), and more all against the backdrop of one of the places in Mexico not currently under siege by cartels.

In short: it’s television magic.

We didn’t get too much info on what’s going to happen but it got Twitter in a frenzy.

All of us seeing MILFS, Milf Island and Milf Manor all trending pic.twitter.com/4wderlC8qG — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) December 14, 2022

Me at the front gates of MILF Manor pic.twitter.com/09TfdshIAM — Noel is a man's name! (@NoBadNoel) December 15, 2022

MILF Manor Will Be On The Freakshow Network

I’m not telling tales out of school here by saying that TLC — which is supposed to stand for “The Learning Channel” — has morphed into the freakshow network.

The Learning Channel tells me there are going to be documentaries about Napoleon and how microchips are made.

Instead, fat people, little people, people with too many heads, people with not enough heads, and foreign brides who want nothing to do with their dopey American husbands (aside from that nifty green card) dot the network’s schedule.

And by “dot” I mean that’s all they have.

That seems a bit exploitative, doesn’t it?

No, they get away with it because these shows “empower” the subject. Y’know, the 1,000-pound slob who has to climb into bed with the help of a crane?

Yeah, that’s on television and it’s okay because it’s empowering.

MILF Manor is the latest entry in that collection of freakshow fodder, though this seems far easier on the squeamish. Unless some foxy older gals trying to strut their stuff like they’re in their mid-20s again make you squeamish.

In that case, maybe skip this one.

For the most part, people will watch this show for the same reason they watch any reality show and that’s the car crash factor.

However, this one has a little something extra: MILFs.

Never underestimate the power of the word “MILF.’ It’s like a knighthood for hot moms.

Something tells me this little program is going to be the talk of the town when it premieres.

Also, if Zach Wilson doesn’t at least make a cameo, we riot.

