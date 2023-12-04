TJ Houshmandzadeh Files Restraining Order Against Obsessed Fan Who Took His Name

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL wide receiver TJ Houshmandzadeh has filed a restraining order against a woman he says has been obsessed with him for years. So much so that she took his last name.

According to TMZ, a 53-year-old woman named Annette Marie Houshmandzadeh has been harassing TJ and his family since at least 2015. Court documents reveal the woman used to go by Annette Selkirk, but she legally changed her surname as part of her “bizarre and extreme obsession” with the former Pro Bowl player and his family.

And because “Houshmandzadeh” is super easy to spell.

TJ says he originally filed a restraining order against her in 2015. But when it expired in 2019, she began stalking him again.

Houshmandzadeh’s filing also claims the woman is potentially dangerous. According to TJ, she once sent him a letter stating she had “several bullets inscribed with the names of each member of the Houshmandzadeh family.”

Annette has also reportedly been posing as the mother of his kids online, contacting his wife, and sending mail and personal items to his home.

If a Los Angeles judge grants the order, the woman will have to stay at least 500 feet away from the Houshmandzadeh family. She will also be ordered to stop using his last name to gain access to his personal affairs.

(Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Now 46, TJ Houshmandzadeh played in the NFL from 2001 until 2011. While he spent most of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, he also played for the Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens and Oakland Raiders.

Over his career, he caught 627 passes for 7,237 yards and 44 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl in 2007.

Maybe that’s when Annette fell in love.

