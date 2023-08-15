TJ Hockenson Limited At Vikings Training Camp Due To Lingering Ear Infection

Videos by OutKick

Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl tight end TJ Hockenson has been a limited participant at training camp this month thanks to a unique ailment: a lingering ear infection.

According to the Star Tribune, the former Iowa standout was a full participant during the Vikings’ walk-through on Monday, but later revealed his equilibrium had been affected by the ear infection.

“I had an ear infection that was messing with my equilibrium. So, just taking it slow and trying to get back as quick as I can,” Hockenson told reporters.

“I want to be out there with the boys, obviously. My favorite thing is playing football with the guys in the locker room and having a great time with them,” he continued. “It stinks, but on the same hand, I got to get ready for September and that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

TJ Hockenson was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2022. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Dealing with an ear infection that’s also messing with your equilibrium sounds terrible in their own right. Having to deal with an off-kilter equilibrium while playing football at the highest level known to man sounds downright miserable.

Hockenson, who was drafted eighth overall in 2019 by the Detroit Lions, was traded to the Vikings last season. He picked up 60 catches, 519 yards, and three touchdowns in his 10 games with Minnesota. Hockenson’s breakout season came in year two with Detroit when he hauled in six touchdowns on top of 723 receiving yards in 16 games played.