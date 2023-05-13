Former Auburn QB TJ Finley Announces Transfer Decision

Videos by OutKick

TJ Finley has a new home.

The former Auburn quarterback entered the transfer portal back in March after failing to have much of an impact during his time with the Tigers. He previously had transferred to Auburn from LSU.

Finley announced Friday that he’s taking his talents to Texas State and has two years of eligibility remaining.

TJ Finley, once again, hits the reset button.

Finley is now on the third school of his college career as he attempts to find the groove he never could at Auburn.

In two seasons with the Tigers, he threw for seven touchdowns and five interceptions. This past season was nothing short of a disaster. The big-body QB threw one touchdown to four interceptions.

In his one season of action at LSU, Finley threw for 941 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. Now, he’s headed to the G5 to play for the Bobcats in the Sun Belt.

T.J. Finley transfers to Texas State. He struggled during his time at LSU and Auburn. Finley has two years of eligibility remaining. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

TJ Finley has all the physical tools to be a solid QB. He’s massive at 6’7″, has the arm to make plays and has shown flashes at times over the past three years.

Unfortunately, he’s just never been able to find any momentum and string together some successful seasons. With Auburn’s QB room in a state of flux, he left and is now with the Bobcats. The G5 is definitely a downgrade, but it could be an opportunity for TJ Finley to actually get things rolling on the field against weaker defenses.

TJ Finley announces he’s transferring to Texas State. Finley previously played at Auburn and LSU. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Hopefully, he’s able to find the success that he never could at Auburn and LSU.